Midhurst fightback is in vain versus Selsey - the match in pictures
Midhurst and Selsey served up a five-goal thriller at the Rotherfield. Two goals from Lindon Miller, including what proved to be the winner, guided the Blues to their third straight win, leaving them in fifth place and one point off fourth-placed AFC Varndeanians.
Miller opened the scoring in the 20th minute to put the visitors on the front foot. Selsey doubled their lead in the 42nd minute through Ryan Morey, Selsey’s top league scorer. Josh Sheehan pulled a goal back for Midhurst in the 45th minute before Harry Giles equalised for the Stags on the stroke of half-time. Midway through the second half, Selsey scored again through Miller, and that proved enough.
Midhurst take on Selsey at the Rotherfield / Picture by Kate Shemilt