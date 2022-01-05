Midhurst go top after late win at Dorking Wanderers Reserves - picture special

The opening goal arrived in the 23rd minute. The Stags moved the ball out from the back and eventually found Kieran Carter. He played a first-time cross into Marcus Bedford, who took a touch away from the defender and smashed past Josh Wilson in the Wanderers goal.

Wanderers levelled on stroke of half-time when Conan Torpey got through and squared to Nabeel Ghannam, who easily beat Midhurst stopper Josh Bird.

Stags found the winner in the 80th minute – Bedford found space and played a great ball into the box which was headed away and Carter volleyed home.

Photographer Tommy McMillan was at Meadowbank to capture the action. You can view a selection of his shots in the gallery below.

