Midhurst make Selsey pay ... Sidlesham rediscover best form

Midhurst took the local bragging rights with a win at Selsey - and Sidlesham got back to winning ways. Here are the latest reports from division one of the Southern Combination.

Selsey 0 Midhurst 1

SCFL division one

Selsey manager Daren Pearce admitted his side were disappointing in their 1-0 home defeat to local rivals Midhurst and Easebourne.

The only goal in the game came 15 minutes from time as Midhurst’s Jake Goulding scored the winner.

Pearce said: “It was a little bit disappointing because we have been on a nice run and it would have been nice to have carried that on, but it was a case of dusting ourselves off and starting again.

“They scored and then we came to life a little bit after that and could have got an equaliser. We hit the post near the end and huffed and puffed a bit, but it wasn’t to be our day. Sometimes, you get days like that I suppose.

“We let ourselves down a bit just on the way we have been in the last few games beforehand.

“We had a suspension and we lost Ryan Morey in the second half through an injury, so that always affect you but we have got a good squad and the lads that came on, didn’t do themselves any harm. The lads trained hard this week and hopefully we’ll put it right, at the weekend.”

The result moves Selsey down a place into ninth in the SCFL division one.

They will face Oakwood at home in the Division 1 Cup on Saturday, when Midhurst entertain Oakwood in the same competition.

Pearce added: “We are trying to keep around the top half of the table, and we don’t want the teams above us to get away from us too much. Hopefully we can start building again. We’re not going to go through the season without ups and downs.

“It’s always nice to be at home. The pitch is nice and it encourages us to play football. So hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about.”

Selsey: C Kelly, Mockford-Allott, Buckland, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Atkinson, Dowdell, Jefkins, Bennett, Phillips, Morey. Subs: Bush, Hall, T Kelly.

MICHAEL HELLYER

Ladies get better of Cardiff

Sussex football clubs pay tribute to Leicester City owner

Sidlesham 3 Storrington 1

SCFL division one

A return to winning ways for Sidlesham with a 3-1 win at home against Storrington.

Sids made an early breakthrough when Alfie Bunker forced the ball home from close range following an inswinging corner from Morgan Forry.

However, Storrington levelled almost immediately as Russell Shoebridge evaded the home defence to score.

Sids were not fazed by the setback and were unlucky not to go ahead when a fierce drive from Forry was superbly saved by the visiting keeper. Again the keeper kept Forry at bay, blocking another goalbound effort.

Next to go close was Matt Boulton as his diving header went inches wide. Eventually the pressure told just before half-time.

Boulton’s pinpoint cross was met by Forry, who converted from close range to make it 2-1.

The second half was more even as the visitors used the wind to keep Sids at bay. But Sids defended well and restricted the visitors to long-range efforts.

At the other end Sids kept creating chances with Mepham, Forry and Corell going close. Sids wrapped up the game after Forry was felled in the box. Forry himself converted from the spot.

The result leaves Sidlesham 11th in SCFL division one.

Sidlesham: Boyt, Low, Bunker, Lillywhite, Dines, Mepham, Chittock, Agostinelli, Corell, Boulton, Forry. Subs: Watts, Lynch, Crees.