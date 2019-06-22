Muitt joins Smith, Read and Green in committing to 'special' Bognor - and there's more to come

Bognor boss Jack Pearce reviewed a great week of player recruitment and vowed: We're not stopping yet

Jimmy Muitt has now pledged his future to the Rocks, capping a remarkable week for club in terms of recruitment. Muitt was Bognor's top scorer last season with 28, even though he missed a portion of the campaign through injury.

If ever the club's intent was going to be judged by who stayed from last season, then Muitt -- desperately wanted by a clutch of envious suitors -- is surely the key component.

His exploits in front of goal have brought him to the attention of a host of clubs, all of which boast much bigger budgets than the Nyewood Lane outfit, and he could have easily upped and left to accumulate greater financial reward.

But to the delight of Pearce and the Rocks faithful, former Brighton youngster Muitt has committed to the cause for next season. It's yet more good news for Bognor supporters.

Within a few days Pearce has brought in striker Dan Smith and midfielder Freddie Read, both released by Pompey, as well as playmaker Stuart Green from AFC Totton.

Pearce, who will manage the team alongside coach Robbie Blake, said: "Jimmy signing is great news – a real boost for the club and the supporters and we're delighted that he has chosen to stay with us. It's no secret that he has had clubs keeping tabs on him with a view to trying to sign him, and that's largely down to how well he performed for us last season, especially in terms of the number of goals he was able to score."

The stuttering league campaign last time of asking -- when the Rocks flirted with a promotion play-off place -- is already a distant memory as fans regain their enthusiasm for the new season ahead.

Of course, it helps that in the final game of the season, silverware was attained when the Sussex Senior Cup was claimed with a 2-1 AET win over Burgess Hill Town. The victory back in May at the Amex Stadium can now be seen as a catalyst for the optimism coursing through the club.

The squad continues to come together and skipper Harvey Whyte, defender Keaton Wood and midfielder Doug Tuck are others who have agreed to stay. Utility player James Crane has already switched back to the Rocks from Worthing and Ashton Leigh has made the permanent move from Sydenhams Football League (Wessex) Premier side Baffins Milton Rovers.

And Pearce enthused: "It's been said before -- in fact, something similar was said when Doug signed on again -- that this club of ours is special and it is; to have a player with the talent that Jimmy Muitt has got to actually decide to stay with us and grow and develop tells you so much about Bognor and the way we run the club -- and also about Jimmy as a man."

Pearce won't be drawn on specifics when quizzed in a bid to try to elicit names of more potential signings, but he said: "We've made good progress with recruitment this week and we don't intend to stop there."