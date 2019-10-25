New football team launched for homeless people in Chichester - but coach is needed

A football team has been formed specifically for homeless or recently accommodated men in the Chichester area.

The project kicks off on Wednesday, November 6 at 5.30pm, on the Chichester Free School 3G pitch.

Called 'Hunston Wanderers' and affiliated to Sussex County FA, it is hoped the team will give the guys something to look forward to each week, as well as inspiring them to increase their fitness, raise self-esteem and help get their lives back on track.

However, a volunteer football coach is urgently sought to assist with this worthwhile and potentially rewarding venture. You don't necessarily need to be qualified, but must be reliable, able to commit to the weekly sessions, enjoy a challenge and have a sense of humour!

If you think you might be able to help, please contact Helen on helen39dean@yahoo.co.uk or 07956 545391.