New sponsors show female football is flourishing in Chichester

Chichester College’s Female Football Academy have revealed D W Plastics as their new shirt sponsor.

The Chichester-based manufacturer has agreed a three-year deal to supply the women’s team at the college with a smart new blue and white kit.

Captain Amber Howden, who is studying sport and exercise science, said: “We love the new kit and we are really grateful to D W Plastics for their support.

“The kit is really fresh, it’s a new look for us and it makes us feel more professional. It brings us all together under the college colours.”

The deal was orchestrated by lecturer Emma Alexandre – who also coaches the team - following a successful second season for the Female Football Academy.

The team were crowned national champions in April at the Association of College’s annual competition, seeing off competition from eight other college sides – many of which were elite category sides with close ties to The FA’s Women’s Super League.

Matt Wright, Deputy Head of Learning for Sport at Chichester College, said: “The support from D W Plastics means a lot to the team and it is thanks to the hard work of Emma and Sue that this fantastic opportunity has come about.

“It is great to work with local companies and for them to see value in our sports teams.

“Being able to buy new kit, in the college colours, is brilliant and it gives the team something to take pride in.”

“We had a fantastic season last year, and hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate more successes this season.”

Sue Burley, managing director at D W Plastics, added: “We are excited to be supporting the team and are looking forward to following their progress during the season.

“We hope they can replicate their success of last season, but most of all that they enjoy themselves.

“I applaud the Academy’s commitment to promoting the sport to local youngsters to try to inspire them to engage in sport, whether that’s football or another type of sport.”

The announcement comes days after England Women’s team played in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley – demonstrating how far the women’s game has come.

It is something that has inspired the players at Chichester College.

Goalkeeper Nicole Robinson, who is studying a BTEC in sport, said: “It is fantastic to see how far it’s come from when we were little, when you couldn’t even watch women’s football on TV and now they are getting record crowds.

“There weren’t the same opportunities – we had to play in boys’ teams until we reached a certain age and then it was a struggle to find a girls’ team. It’s not like that now – there are endless open doors which is inspiring!”