Nine wins from ten - but Bognor are still getting a warning from bosses

Bognor’s in-form players have been told: Don’t believe any hype.

Wins over East Thurrock in the FA Trophy and Margate in the Isthmian premier mean the Rocks have won seven in a row and nine of their past ten games.

Ashton Leigh puts Bognor 3-1 up at Margate / Picture by Tommy McMillan

The two games brought nine goals and fans are delighted with the upturn in fortunes after a poor start to the campaign.

But manager Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake say there is no room for complacency nor for standards to slip... because they are playing at a level where over-confidence could bite you.

Bognor are up to eighth in the league – a long way from the bottom-three spot they occupied in late September – and are through the third qualifying round of the Trophy, in which they’ll travel to face Tonbridge Angels.

This Saturday brings a league tussle with 18th-placed Merstham at Nyewood Lane – which Pearce warned was a classic case of a game that could be lost if anyone got too carried away by the winning run.

Two goals from Brad Lethbridge and one from Doug Tuck secured the Trophy win while Tuck, Dan Smith and Ashton Leigh’s goals complemented a James Crane hat-trick in a classy team display at Margate on Tuesday night that came despite the absence of Lethbridge (illness) and skipper Harvey Whyte (work).

Pearce said: “I’ll say the same now as I did after we lost a few games ... I won’t get carried away by a few results, whether they are good or bad. Anyone can beat anyone else in this league and if you under-estimate a team, you’ll pay the price.

“The players are working hard for each other and showing great maturity but that has to continue.

“The players were absolutely magnificent at Margate and some of the football they conjured up was a delight. The run we have been on has been a huge boost to the side in terms of confidence after what we know was an entirely indifferent start to the season.

“Robbie and I have told the players they deserve all the credit they are getting and their hard work and application is now reaping the rewards.

“And we as a club are indebted to the support we have received -- especially those supporters who have travelled to midweek fixtures involving long journeys to cheer us on and provide incredible support.

“The squad is hugely appreciative of that support and the fans should know we’ll continue to try to put smiles on their faces. At home games, too, we are indebted to the supporters for their backing.”

Pearce picked out hat-trick hero Crane for praise, showing he had shown great leadership of late - he captained the side in Whyte's absence at Margate. The manager said Crane's finish for his third goal was the sort you'd expect from a centre-forward.

Whyte will be back for the Merstham game and Pearce is waiting to see if Lethbridge is okay to be involved. And returning wing wizard Mason Walsh comes back in to the squad following his spell with Chattanooga FC in America.