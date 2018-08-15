Blake delighted with Bognor win - but warns of hard work ahead

Coach Robbie Blake praised his players for chalking up a 3-1 win over Merstham in their first Bostik premier home game of 2018-19.
He was pleased at the way they fought back from a goal down to lead 3-1 after 36 minutes, but said they mustn't think they were the finished article.
Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith, on loan from Pompey, got a goal each and Chad Field poked in the other goal.
See and hear Blake's post-match thoughts in the video interview above
