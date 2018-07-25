Blake's Rocks-Pompey verdict as his old team beat his new charges

It was Robbie Blake's new team against his old one as Pompey visited Bognor for the sixth summer running.

Blake has just joined the Rocks as first-team coach after a spell doing a similar job with the Blues, but it was his former team who came out on top in the West Sussex sunshine.

Adam May's hat-trick led Pompey to a 5-1 win, with Jimmy Muitt on target for Bognor, in what was a useful workout for both clubs.

A crowd of around 1,200 was there to see it, giving the Rocks a very useful pre-season payday.

See Blake's post-match verdict - including his reaction to Bognor signing two Pompey starlets on loan - in our video interview, above

Rocks 1 Pompey 5 - full report