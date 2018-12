Rocks boss Jack Pearce felt his players could blame only themselves for surrendering a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at home to Enfield.

The manager was unhappy with how the team performed after the break as the north London side came from behind to win - albeit with the help of a winner scored after an obvious handball.

Brad Lethbridge shoots in a second-half attack against Enfield / Picture by Darren Crisp

Hear his post-match view above.

How Bognor blew it to lose to Enfield

Muitt spot on but Rocks held at Harlow