Bognor draw at Stortford... Chichester City hit five... wins for Midhurst and Bosham

Bognor remain in the Bostik premier play-off zone after battling their way to a 0-0 draw at Bishop's Stortford.

The stalemate was the Rocks' third game without defeat and although they couldn't find a win, it was a decent point on the road.

In the Southern Combination premier, Chichester preserved their three-point lead at the top with a fine 5-1 romp at Crawley Down Gatwick.

Scott Jones, Kaleem Haithem, Lorenzo Dolcetti, Josh Clack and Matt Axell were all on target.

There was disappointment for Pagham as they lost 1-0 at Horsham YMCA, Jack Hartley's 35th-minute strike condemning them to defeat.

In division one Midhurst had goals by Mark Broughton and Gary Norgate to thank for a 2-1 win at home to Worthing United, who had taken an early lead through Reece Tanner.

Selsey soar - Midhurst undone

Selsey fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Hailsham, their scorers Bradley Higgins-Pearce and Tom Atkinson.

A depleted Sidlesham lost 3-1 at home to AFC Varndeanians, with Ryan Chittock's goal all they had to show.

Division two action included a 4-1 win for Bosham at Upper Beeding. Mark Desi (2), Alex Barnes and Max Terry got the goals - all in the second half.

In local rugby, Chichester's winning run ended with a 28-20 home defeat to Thurrock in London one south but Bognor leapfrogged opponents Sandown and Shanklin with a 14-13 victory at Hampshire Avenue that took them to second place.

Brilliant Blues get better of Brighton

