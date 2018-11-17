Bognor fans have got it covered - now to raise the roof

Bognor fans are being asked to raise the roof to mark the unveiling of a new cover at Nyewood Lane.

The cover has been erected at a cost of £18,000 at the Seasons End of the ground and will be officially opened at half-time during today's Bostik premier match against Wingate and Finchley. The money to pay for the work has been raised by the club's Executive Club along with a donation from the supporters' club.

Executive club organiser Peter Helsby will present this month's winner, who happens to be former Rocks defender Gary Young, with his £500 winnings as part of the unveiling ceremony, with club mascot Rocky the Bear overseeing proceedings.

The green and white structure took two days to put up and Bognor secretary Simon Cook says he couldn't be happier with the cover. He said: "We're very pleased with how it looks and I think it complements the ground and adds a certain something to the look of the ground, too. Not only will it keep our fans dry when it rains it will also improve the acoustics so we're hoping the fans will try to raise the roof when we are playing. Not literally, though!"

Supporters club chairman Ian Guppy sees the improvement as a huge fillip for the club. He said: "It's amazing and I was glad to have been a part of the project at the start and I feel it will help the club carry on progressing off the pitch.

“The new covers will also still assist our function suite, Seasons. We made sure the roof was aesthetically pleasing so not only does it serve a huge purpose during games but also lends itself to helping with events at the clubhouse."

