Bognor midfielder on target during his week with Hibs

Tommy Block is living the dream during a week's trial at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

But he admits he has one eye on the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup clash with Three Bridges at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Midfielder Block, 18, was invited to Easter Road by Hibs boss Neil Lennon and trained with the first team on Monday before playing -- and scoring -- in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday night.

Block, who has been covering as a central defender for Bognor at boss Jack Pearce's behest as the club struggle with an injury crisis, flies back home from Edinburgh on Friday.

He said: "It has been an unbelievable experience and I feel that I have coped well so far, done what has been asked of me and I've felt comfortable at this level. To score in the friendly, a header from a corner, was the icing on the cake.

"Neil Lennon took training on Monday and it was a good session, and I got a few 'well dones' from him - so that was encouraging. The pace of training was very quick but the movement of the other players means you have options when you are on the ball. I admit I was a bit nervous at first but at the end of the day I'm a footballer and am so comfortable playing football, so I really enjoyed it.

"It's great that there is no pressure during this week. It's a period where the gaffer can assess me and also, I can see what it is like at such a big club. I'm just delighted to be here. It means clubs are looking at me and perhaps I can fulfil my ambition of becoming a professional.

"Time will tell if that is to be with Hibs. It'd be dreamland to be offered a contract. But I am realistic and have my feet firmly on the ground. Whatever comes of it, I've had a fantastic experience and learned a lot which can only add to my development."

Former Brighton youth player Block, who has also had a week's trial at Sunderland, says he is looking forward to playing for Bognor in the game against Three Bridges.

He added: "Everyone knows what Bognor mean to me. The fans are different class, there is so much to learn from Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake, and we have a young squad packed with talent. Hopefully we can get a win to progress in the cup. We certainly take confidence into the match after the 4-2 win over Wingate & Finchley last Saturday in the league."

The Rocks have cut admission prices for the game, with adults £6 and children under 18 just £2.