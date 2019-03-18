Bognor's Sussex Cup semi-final with Brighton is OFF

Bognor have told the Sussex FA they cannot play tomorrow's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final.

A growing injury crisis at Nyewood Lane has worsened today and it is thought they do not enough even for a starting XI.

The county FA and Brighton have both agreed it can be played on a new date - Tuesday, April 9. But they have lost home advantage as the FA HQ at Lancing is available that night.

Tomorrow's game had been due to be played at Bognor

The Rocks have numerous players on the injured list and it is thought one or two more have reported injured today after the weekend's draw at Enfield.

There is a certain irony to the call-off as the semi-final was originally supposed to be played a fortnight ago and Bognor fans were up in arms when Brighton asked to change the date because of games they had to play in other competitions.

