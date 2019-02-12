Bognor skipper: We are determined to make season a success

Harvey Whyte has called for the Rocks to rise to the challenge of securing a Bostik premier play-off place.

Bognor skipper Whyte wants his team-mates to use the two most recent victories as a launchpad for an unbeaten streak that will leave them in and around the play-off picture come the business end of the campaign.

Utility man Whyte was instrumental in helping the side assembled by boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake to snaring six points with a 2-1 win at Merstham as well as a 2-0 triumph at home to AFC Hornchurch in their past two outings.

The wins thrust Bognor to third in the league standings and they get the chance to pick up more valuable points on Saturday when they travel to Bishop's Stortford, who are in 11th place but are only six points behind the Rocks having played one game fewer.

And Whyte, who picked up the sponsors' man-of-the-match award on Saturday against AFC Hornchurch, said: "As a group we are determined to do something this season and the team spirit in the group is good right now.

"Jack and Robbie have both had their say on the team being too inconsistent and they are both right. We need to cut out defensive errors if we want to do something this season as this team is just as likely to go on a good run as a bad run.

"We need to get back to doing what we were doing right at the start of the season and then as a consequence of that then the results should start to improve again."

