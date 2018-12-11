Bognor win appeal over goalkeeper's red card

Bognor have successfully appealed against the red card Dan Lincoln was shown in the home defeat to Dorking.

The stopper was ordered off in first-half injury time after he was ruled to have handled the ball outside the area.

It was a crucial decision as from the free-kick, Lewis Taylor fired home for what was the only goal of the game.

Lincoln - who many felt had not actually handled outside the box - was replaced by new Rocks goalie Ricardo Texeira, who looked set to deputise in this weekend's visit to Kingstonian. But now Lincoln is free to play with his one-match lifted as a result of the club's appeal being upheld.

The Rocks' case in appealing against the red card was that he had not denied Dorking a clear goalscoring opportunity. There were numerous players around him when he claimed the ball.

It was the second poor refereeing decision Bognor had suffered at Nyewood Lane within a week. At home to Enfield last Tuesday, visiting player Ryan Blackman controlled the ball with his hand before scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.

