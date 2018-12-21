Bristol Rovers' former Pompey midfielder signs for Bognor

Bognor's revolving door continues to whizz round - with Bristol Rovers midfielder Theo Widdrington joining on loan.

Widdrington has signed on loan from Rovers until January 26 and will be in the squad for tomorrow’s match at Worthing.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is in the Bristol Rovers first-team squad and has played for them this season in the League Cup. He joined Rovers at the beginning of the season, having spent the previous 13 years at Pompey.

Widdrington played 17 matches on loan last season at Havant & Waterlooville, scoring three goals as they won the National League South title.

He joins 17-year-old Luton midfield prospect Drew Richardson in boosting Bognor's options in the centre of the park following confirmation of Tommy Block's move to Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Richardson joins Rocks from Luton

Block to Hibs - it's a done deal

I hope Bognor are tuned in for trip to Worthing