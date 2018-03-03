COLUMN: Two wins from next three must be Rocks target

Another weekend; another one of frustration and another set of taking points from the loss at Hampton & Richmond Borough, writes Ian Guppy, chairman of the Rocks’ Supporters’ Club.

It must be mentioned that the late win sent Hampton second in the table – and on paper a 1-0 defeat isn’t a bad result when you realise the next step up is into the National League Premier and Hampton are challenging for that honour.

The first three games in March are crucial and personally I think anything less than six points from those means a drop back to the Isthmian or Southern league next year.

It’s not outrageous to say the two sides were quite evenly matched, but something isn’t going our way and it’s still hard to actually put a finger on what.

Social media and club forums are full of ideas and reasons as to why. But I guessevery football fan will agree that at the end of the season the league position you are in more or less will be the fair position based on results. And despite some good performances, results just haven’t gone our way.

Our current disciplinary record is also being questioned, with many stating it’s as bad as they remember.

But those stating that also indicate the fact were losing a lot more games and being pressed – so needing to make those late challenges shows we’re struggling disciplinary-wise.

‘Rub of the green’ has also been mentioned with many feeling we’ve been unlucky in most games, and the officials at this level have come in for some criticism.

Being a Sussex FA referee myself, one thing I’ve learnt is that whatever decision you make, almost all of the time, 50 per cent of those watching and participating will agree and the other 50 per cent won’t agree.

For example, if you ask any Truro fan about the challenge on our keeper Dan Lincoln the other week they’d all say the keeper and player both made attempts to get the ball and the Truro player got there first with a melee ensuing. Ask a Rocks fan and, 100 per cent, it’s a foul.

Meanwhile, we’re running out of games and, slowly but surely, relegation is creeping up on us.

Salisbury City away, anyone?