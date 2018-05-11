Davies lands Rocks’ fans player vote

Calvin Davies was crowned player of the season by Rocks fans.

The full-back has had an excellent season despite Bognor’s struggle to keep their heads above water in National League South.

The former Pompey academy defender, who first impressed at Nyewood Lane in a loan spell during the club’s run to the FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, was a consistent performer throughout 2018-19.

He said he was delighted to pick up the cup, presented to him by the supporters’ club’s David Seabourne.

Davies also began the presentation night, held at Seasons clubhouse, by picking up the club’s player of the month prize for April.

Other awards were nicely shared around, with departing long-serving coach Darin Killpartrick given special awards by fans and players.

Jimmy Muitt won the goal-of-the-season gong for his superb half-volley from outside the box against Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy.

The Terry Seabourne Trophy for most improved player went to teenage midfielder Tommy Block, while awards for making 200 Bognor appearances were given to Harvey Whyte and Ollie Pearce, and James Crane was rewarded for making double that number.

Pearce also took the newly-renamed Kevin Clements Trophy as leading scorer.

The Sportsman’s award for services to the club went to Nyewood Lane PA announcer Richard Essen, and there was a poignant moment as the Chairman’s Award was given posthumously to Ryan Purvis, a 26-year-old Bognor fan and volunteer who died during the season.

The players’ player award was shared between Davies and Doug Tuck.

Killpartrick took to the stage to thank everyone at the club for making his 18 years there – 15 as coach and three as a player – memorable. A framed picture of the squad with Killpartrick was won in the raffle... by the man himself.

Manager Jack Pearce also said a few words and included a thank-you to fans who had stuck by the team in a season that ended in relegation.

* The club are due to find out today which league they will be in next season – it will either be the Isthmian Premier or the Southern Premier.

Most at Nyewood Lane would be happier with a spot in the Isthmian, where they would be alongside four other Sussex clubs, rather than a place in the Southern League, which would involve some long journeys to the south-west and even one to Wales.