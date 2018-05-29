Ex-Worthing star is first new face to join Rocks - and Beck's back

Jack Pearce has moved to snap up left-sided utility man Harvey Sparks in a deal which sees the former Worthing player switch to Nyewood Lane.

And Pearce has seen the Bognor squad take shape further with experienced midfielder Dan Beck agreeing to re-sign for the Rocks ahead of the new Bostik Premier campaign.

Dan Beck is staying with Bognor / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Sparks, 23, can operate anywhere along the left, though is thought to prefer a left-midfield berth. And he proved he has an eye for goal, too – he scored eight goals in 41 appearances at Woodside Road last term.

Pearce, who last week recruited former Bradford and Burnley striker Robbie Blake as first-team coach, is delighted to boost his squad ahead of the upcoming season with the acquisition of Sparks and the recommitment from Beck.

He said: "We're very much looking forward to working with Harvey. He has had six years at Worthing and it'll do him no harm whatsoever coming to us to try to develop his game further. I think we will both benefit from that.

"Dan is, of course, much respected by me and the supporters having proved to be such a valuable player for the club over the years. It's encouraging to have a player of his experience, desire and attitude agree to join us for the new season.

"The club continues to have conversations with players and we remain very hopeful of bringing together a squad capable of doing the club and the supporters proud."

Sparks and Beck join Doug Tuck, Corey Heath, Keaton Wood, Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies, Tommy Scutt and Chad Field in the Bognor ranks, with more new signings expected to be announced soon.