FA Trophy hopes over for Bognor ... Pagham held ... Chichester beaten

Bognor are out of the FA Trophy.

They lost 2-0 at Southern League premier south side Walton Casuals to end their hopes of another glory run like the one that took them within a game of Wembley three seasons ago.

James Ewington sealed their fate with a goal midway through the first half and another just before the break, and although the Rocks had come from behind to draw their previous three games, there was no way back this time.

Bognor, still depleted by injuries, will now focus on their Bostik premier campaign, which sees them host Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday evening.

In the Southern Combination premier goals by Josh Clack and Kaleem Haitham were not enough to save Chichester City from a 3-2 defeat at Newhaven.

Pagham drew 1-1 at home to Peacehaven, failing to capitalise on Daryl Wollers' early goal.

In division one of the SCFL, Selsey won 4-1 at St Francis while Midhurst and Sidlesham drew 1-1 at the Rotherfield.

There was more disappointment for Bosham in division two as they lost 2-1 at Copthorne.

