Havant and Waterlooville boss admits to gamble that backfired

Lee Bradbury reflected on the Hawks' 3-0 defeat at home to Bromley - and admitted he was wrong to change his line-up. He admitted it was their worst performance for some time.

Speaking after a loss that left his team just two points above the relegation zone, Bradbury said it was a gamble that backfired.

'I made quite a few changes to try to keep us fresh but we looked miles off it. I have to hold my hands up and say it was a mistake making the changes that I did,' he said.

'I'll take it on the chin, though, because that's my job. It's tough when players are doing it week in, week out, and I wanted to rest a few for New Year's Day.

'Unfortunately we weren't competitive enough and failed to threaten them. We were outbattled, outfought and they had too much experience for us.

'To be honest we were flaky at times and that's what hurts. We floated through the game and were just not effective enough. It was our worst performance for a long time.'

Bradbury now has some careful selection decisions to make and will be looking for big improvements from his side when they go to Eastleigh on New Year's Day, just six days after fighting back to draw 2-2 with the Spitfires at Westleigh Park.

Hawks 0 Bromley 3