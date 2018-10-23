Hythe scythe down Rocks in Velocity Trophy

Bognor are out of the Velocity Trophy after Bostik south east side Hythe came from behind to beat them 2-1

Tommy Scutt gave Jack Pearce's team an early lead and they retained it until the hour - before Jack Sammoutis levelled for the Kent hosts.

Zak Ansah got Hythe's winner eight minutes from the end, giving the Rocks a second cup loss of the season against a team from a lower division following their FA Cup exit at Sudbury a month ago.

It caps a disappointing eight days for the Rocks since their fine win at Tonbridge. They took just a point from home games against Folkestone (2-4) and Margate (0-0) before tonight's defeat.

They will aim to bounce back to form when they go to another lower-ranked side - Bracknell Town - in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Bognor Regis Town team

Dan Lincoln

Calvin Davies

Joe Tomlinson

Doug Tuck

Chad Field

Tommy Block

Harvey Whyte

Tommy Scutt

Joshua McCormick

Jimmy Muitt

Mason Walsh

Subs

Charlie Osborne

Jamie Carroll

Harvey-Jay Bain