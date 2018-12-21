I hope Bognor are properly tuned in for their big clash at Worthing

I’m writing this column after the heavy defeat to Kingstionan – and it is as frustrating now as it was when the final whistle went.

​I don’t want to dwell too much on how bad that display was, so I will try to focus on the positives at the club.​

The biggest positive for me personally has to be Rocks Radio. For those that don’t know, this is Bognor Regis FC’s in-house online radio station, bringing every game live home and away for those that can’t make the games.

Since we launched in January this year we have had nearly 22,000 listens to our broadcasts – this is an amazing feat and much of it is down to my co-commentators Jordan Evans, who does the home games, and Liam Goodley, who does the away games.

Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do the commentary. I also have to thank Len Killpartrick who steps in when Liam is unavailable, I know how much the fans enjoy Len’s unique voice.​

I also need to mention Mike Sleet, who puts my interviews online, and Ian Guppy, who keeps the whole operation working behind the scenes. The link for people to listen to Rocks Radio is www.mixlr.com/rocksradio.​

There is a lot in the pipeline moving forward. The Rocks’ media team have been working with local radio station Radio Respect – they are an online station based in Bognor focusing on promoting men’s mental health, and hopefully in January there will be a weekly sports show featuring the Rocks with features and interviews.​

Looking ahead to on-field matters - this Saturday, of course, brings the game some call El Classicoast, away to rivals Worthing.

This will be my first Rocks-Worthing derby so I don’t really know what to expect. However it is a game I am really looking forward to commentating on, and I know that a big crowd is likely to be in attendance.

For those that can’t be at Woodside Road this Saturday, you will be able to listen to the game live on Rocks Radio from 2.45pm.

As well as being lead commentator for Rocks Radio I am the PA announcer for the club, having taken over from Richard Essen.

I now realise how much responsibility there is. The biggest challenge is picking matchday music, so if anyone has any suggestions for pre-match music please get in touch.

I can be found in the press box on matchdays – you will be able to hear me before you see me!

The nicest thing for me is how much the fans have welcomed me to the club. The team I support (Havant & Waterlooville) can be classed as local rivals for the Rocks so it was a very pleasant surprise to be made to feel so welcome on the away coaches and in general around the Nye Camp.​

If you haven’t been to a away game using the travel club, then I would strongly advise taking a trip on the fun bus. The banter each awayday makes for a very enjoyable experience, and the hard work from Dave Robinson that goes into organising the away trips really does pay off as each trip really is an experience not to be missed.​

Get get behind the green and whites. Come on you Rocks!

* Lee Roberts is our latest guest Rocks Reflections columnist. If you're a Bognor regular and fancy airing your views, email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk