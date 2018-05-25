Key midfielder is latest to tell Rocks: I'm staying

Rocks midfielder Doug Tuck has agreed to re-commit to the club for the forthcoming campaign in the Bostik Premier League.

Tuck was the subject of interest from other clubs at the conclusion of last season in which the club were relegated from the National League South.

But the playmaker has resisted any temptation to move away from Nyewood Lane. The morale-boosting news comes just a day after Jack Pearce appointed former Pompey coach Robbie Blake as Bognor's first-team coach.

And Pearce said: "Doug embodies a lot of what we are about as a club and having him sign for next season is a tremendous bit of news for us.

"It shows we are working hard to continuing to assemble the squad we want in place. Signing players of Tuck's ability should help ensure we are in a good position for when the season starts."

Tuck joins Corey Heath, Keaton Wood, Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies, Tommy Scutt and Chad Field and Pearce says he expects news of more players penning deals soon.

It comes as the Rocks appoint former Burnley, Bradford and Leeds striker and Pompey coach Robbie Blake as first-team coach.

