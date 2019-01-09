Long trip to Brightlingsea is fruitless one for Bognor

Bognor's longest journey of the season brought their first defeat in five games. The 3-0 loss at Brightlingsea Regent ended a run that resulted in ten points from 12.

After a difficult journey that meant some in the Bognor camp arrived late and forced kick-off to be put back, the game started very scrappily with neither side taking control on a bouncy, fast pitch.

On 10 minutes Harvey Whyte, who was probably Bognor's best player, shot just wide following a defensive mix-up. Jimmy Muitt went close minutes late.

Bognor looked the more settled team for a while but Brightlingsea slowly got into the game and on 25 minutes the hosts took the lead with a deflected shot from Harvey Hodd, although Bognor players complained about a foul in the build-up. Muitt was booked for his protest.

Bognor replied with a five-minute period of pressure. Mason Walsh went on a good run but Whyte was just wide with his effort. Minutes later Whyte went on a run and was pulled down, but the only person in the ground that didn't think it was a penalty was the ref - and the hosts rode their luck again.

Brightlingsea finished the half stronger and only good keeping from Dan Lincoln kept the score at 1-0.

Bognor looked sluggish in the second half, while the hosts started strongly. A defensive error by Joshua McCormick almost gave away a second goal and he was indebted to Lincoln for a fine save. However on 50 minutes a fine run by Jordan Barnett brought Regent's second.

Bognor too often gave the ball away and lacked a final pass, and despite a reasonable amount of possession failed to really test the home keeper.

Bognor made changes with Tommy Scutt, Corey Heath, continuing his comeback from injury, and Charlie Osborne all getting game time. However most efforts were from long distance and Brightlingsea had the better chances.

The victory was wrapped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Hunt robbed to beat Lincoln from long distance.

This was a disappointing result for the 40 or so Bognor fans who made the long journey on such a bitterly cold night. They will be hoping the team bounce back on Saturday in the Sussex derby at Burgess Hill.

Bognor: Lincoln, McCormick, Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Sanders, Whyte, Widdrington, Haitham, Muitt, Walsh. Subs: Scutt, Heath, Osborne.