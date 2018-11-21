New coach for Bognor? It's not what you think...

Rocks players thought they were in for an extra training session when boss Jack Pearce told them a new coach had arrived at Nyewood Lane.

But Corey Heath, Tommy Block and Charlie Osborne needn't have worried. Instead of being put through their paces, the Bognor trio got the chance to take a look around one of club sponsors Woods' luxury coaches.

Woods director Tina Shaw-Morton arranged for the vehicle to pay a visit to the home of the Rocks ahead of their match with Wingate & Finchley in the Bostik premier on Saturday.

The coach arrived to help Woods celebrate their shirt sponsorship of the club and to bring awareness to opportunities for other businesses to back the team.

Woods director Tina said she was delighted with the extra exposure the business had received through the sponsorship of the club.

She explained: "The link with the Rocks is one which is proving to be successful in raising awareness for our business. Of course, we're an established company with an excellent reputation and we have a strong brand recognition already but we value the additional profile we are enjoying through our association.

"I would urge any business in the town to think about getting behind the club through the various sponsorship deals available. Not only do we benefit from the coverage in traditional print media but the club are very proactive on their digital platforms, too.

"We look forward to cheering on the boys for the rest of the season and hope they can maintain their decent league form and be in with a shout for promotion come the end of the campaign."

For more details of sponsorship opportunities, contact Rocks commercial manager David Robinson on 07876 497929.