Pompey fans get cheap chance to see strikers in Bognor action

Bognor boss Jack Pearce has urged Pompey fans not to miss the chance to run the rule over strikers Bradley Lethbridge and Dan Smith when they spearhead the Rocks attack at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Pearce's men host Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup and with admission prices reduced to just £6 for adults and £2 for u18s, the Rocks manager says it is a golden opportunity to see the Fratton Park duo in action.

Lethbridge was on the scoresheet midweek when Pompey Academy beat Cray Wanderers 4-0 in the FA Youth Cup to set up a mouth-watering third-round clash at Liverpool.

Smith has just returned from injury and should be champing at the bit to get among the goals once more after netting in the Rocks' 4-2 Bostik Premier League win over Wingate & Finchley last week.

From goal drought to goal glut

Tommy is on target in Scotland

And with Pompey away at Scunthorpe United in a League One tussle, Pearce says he hopes to see Blues fans cheering on their starlets, who are coached by Robbie Blake, Kenny Jackett's former No.2.

He said: "Both Bradley and Dan are a credit to Portsmouth and we're delighted to have them in our ranks. We've been entrusted to help with their development and it is a privilege to do so.

"It's obvious they both have bright futures in the game and to pay just £6 and £2 to see them play for us against Three Bridges is a great opportunity for Pompey supporters to come along and see how they operate.

"Plus, I think they will be pleasantly surprised at how we play the game at Bognor. We try to be pleasing on the eye and create chances by passing the ball. I think that's why both Dan and Brad are flourishing here, because they both have the natural ability and hunger to find the goal when we go forward."

Bognor hope to have midfielder Tommy Block back in the line-up after his week’s trial at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian. The Easter Road club are mulling over a decision as to whether or not to offer him a contract.