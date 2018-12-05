Robbie Blake gives detailed verdict on Bognor's loss to Enfield

Coach Robbie Blake was bitterly disappointed to see the Rocks surrender a 1-0 lead and lose 2-1 at Enfield - but he said they would continue trying to play football the right way and working extra hard to turn things around.

The defeat meant the Rocks had taken only one point from two games inside four days, seeing them slip to tenth in the table.

Doug Tuck shoots at goal as Bognor put the second-half pressure on against Enfield / Picture by Darren Crisp

See and hear what Blake had to say about the game, the goals conceded, the referee and the club's injuries, above.

Rocks 1 Enfield 2

