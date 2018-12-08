Robbie Blake gives verdict on Bognor's controversial defeat to Dorking

Coach Robbie Blake felt the Rocks were unfortunate to lose to Dorking at wet and windy Nyewood Lane.

Lewis Taylor's free-kick from the D - after Bognor keeper Dan Lincoln was sent off for allegedly handling the ball just outside his area - was all that separated the sides.

It was a grey day at Nyewood Lane / Picture by Tommy McMillan

In the second half Bognor's ten men were unlucky not to claim a point from a battling display - with missed one-on-ones again costing them.

Rocks 0 Dorking 1

