Robbie Blake: Penalty decision against Bognor was worst I've seen in 25 years

Rocks coach Robbie Blake says the award of a spot-kick which saw Tonbridge win at Nyewood Lane was the worst penalty decision he had seen in 25 years in football - but he said he wasn't going to blame for his team's defeat.
Blake was downcast about a Rocks display in which defensive frailties again cost them the chance of victory.
The loss was especially disappointing after the win at Corinthian Casuals last week.
Brad Lethbridge and Jimmy Muitt scored to put Bognor 2-1 up in the first half after Tonbridge had shocked them with a freak goal inside the first 30 seconds. The visitors were level at 2-2 before the break and won with Joe Turner's second-half penalty.
Rocks boss Jack Pearce said while the officials may have been technically correct to give a penalty for a minor push, if that was a penalty then almost every corner in every game should result in one.
Hear Robbie Blake's post-match thoughts in the video interview above
