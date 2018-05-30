Rocks extend pre-season plans with trip along coast

The Rocks will take to the road for three pre-season friendlies matches in July.

Bognor travel to Five Heads Park to face ex-Nyewood Lane legend Michael Birmingham’s Horndean on Friday, July 20 (7.45pm) and head to the Raymond McEnhill Stadium to play Steve Claridge’s Salisbury City on July 27 (7.45pm).

On Friday, August 3, also 7.45pm, they head to Hampshire to play Gosport Borough at Privett Park.

As previously announced, they welcome Brighton under-23s to Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 17, host a Pompey XI on July 24, both also 7.45pm.