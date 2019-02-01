Rocks Flashback Friday - Two games that added up to promotion
We go back seven seasons for this week's trip down Rocks Memory Lane.
The pictures featured are all by Tommy McMillan and are from the Rocks' 2012 play-off semi-final against Godalming and final against Dulwich Hamlet. Both games were won to secure promotion from Ryman one south - but how many of the players can you name? And if you were there as a fan, can you see yourself in any of the photos?
The Rocks draw 4-4 with Godalming in the play-off semi-final before winning on penalties / Picture by Tommy McMillan