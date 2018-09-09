Rocks part company with two - and recruit Pompey and Brighton youngsters

It's two in, two out at Nyewood Lane

Jack Pearce has lifted the lid on the comings and goings at Bognor Regis Town and explained why two players have left the Rocks while two new faces have been recruited.

Left-back Joe Tomlinson has joined the Nyewood Land outfit on a long-term loan from Premier League Brighton, while Charlie Osbourne has made a move to the Rocks from Pompey's development squad.

Defender Archie Edwards, a former professional with Charlton Athletic, has left the club along with Harvey Sparks, a summer recruit from Worthing. He is set to join Horsham.

Tomlinson featured in the 5-0 drubbing of Whitstable yesterday in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup which saw Jimmy Muitt bag a double. Second-half goals from Bradley Lethbridge, Dan Smith and Mason Walsh completed the rout.

Pearce said: "Harvey is leaving the club by mutual consent and I believe he is going to sign for Horsham and Archie is going to look for a club nearer to where he lives and we have circulated his availability. The club would like to thank both players for their efforts for us this season and, of course, we wish them both well for the future.

"Both Joe and Charlie have come in and we look forward to working with them to help them to develop and to enhance our options as we tackle the season ahead."

