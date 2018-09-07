Rocks Reflections: Reasons to be cheerful - even in early days

After a well-fought draw at Lewes on Bank Holiday Monday and a pleasing win against Kingstonian on Saturday, the team are now a seventh of their way through the fixtures and still unbeaten.

I know it’s early days and we started off well last season as well, but as Jack Pearce nd Robbie Blake keep saying, pick up points on the road and win your home matches and you will be in the mix at the end of the season.

So far the lads are following those orders down to a tee, long may it continue.

There is no doubt the Pompey loanees have added a different class and dimension to the squad this season and most fans are thinking that if we had had this sort of class last season, who knows how the season might have panned out?

At the moment Dan Smith and Bradley Lethbridge look real class; and already after just six games both have scored serious contenders for goal of the season.

Next up this Saturday is Whitstable away in the FA Cup. The hosts play in the league below us, and that should make us favourites, but as we all know the FA Cup is never easy and I am sure the hosts will also fancy their chances.

Why FA Cup is more important than ever

As well as the financial benifits to the club the Cup can bring, as a fan I just dream of getting through a few rounds and maybe drawing a big club somewhere down the road. I can still remember our famous win over Swansea in 1984 and would love to experience something like that again.

In the League Cup we have a home fixture against Whitehawk in the near future. The games between the two clubs are always competitive, but with home advantage hopefully we might make progress in this competition.

I am a great believer that the more you win, irrespective of the competition, the more the confidence of the team will grow.

So far the club has been well supported both at home, and on the road great credit to all the Bognor fans for their support. The supporters’ club continue to subsidise the away travel, and we have a coach going to Whitstable on Saturday – we still have a few seats available leaving the ground at 10.30am.

See ‘away day travel’ on the Bognor forum, or call me on 07876 497929 to book your seat.

With my commercial hat on the the club have continued to be active in the community looking at various ideas to bring much-needed money into the club to allow us to improve facilities, provide one of the best pitches in the league and continue to invest in the squad.

This season’s sponsors’ draw had around 130 local and national companies entering trying to win the right to be Bognor’s main sponsor, along with other prizes.

Goals are special against Ks

Around the ground we have several more new pitchside banners. If your business fancies being involved is supporting your local club, I would love to hear from you to discuss the many commercial opportunities we have available.

So all in all the club are in a good position both on and off the pitch. After last season, long may that continue!

Come On You Rocks!!!

* Dave Robinson is an ardent Rocks fan who is also the club's commercial boss.