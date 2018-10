Bognor are unchanged for tonight's FA Trophy replay with Bracknell - but striker Jimmy Wild is back on the bench.

They're still without Dan Smih, Corey Heath, Keaton Wood and Joe Dandy but have Brad Lethbridge, Mason Walsh and Jimmy Muitt to lead the line.

Muitt and Lethbridge scored the goals, with the second equaliser coming in the third minute of injury time.

Match report follows on this website later.