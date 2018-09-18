Rocks wallop woeful Whitehawk

An amazing spell of six goals in 15 second-half minutes - including four by sub Jimmy Muitt - gave Rocks fans a night to remember as they humiliated rivals Whitehawk with an 8-0 Velocity Trophy rout.

It was 2-0 with 26 minutes - then all hell broke loose as sub Muitt led a stunning demolition job on the visitors from Brighton.

Muitt will take the headlines but it was Tommy Scutt who set up the stroll with a double, with Doug Tuck and Harvey Whyte also weighing in with lovely finishes as the Hawks fell apart.