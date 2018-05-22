Rocks want to make YOUR firm famous

The Rocks are preparing for the highly-successful annual sponsors’ draw to see who will be the clubs main sponsor as they attempt to bounce back having relegated from the National League this season.

They have already negotiated a deal with Errea Sportswear and JW Sports for the supply of new bespoke home and away kits next season.

The draw will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at 7.30pm at Bognor’s Seasons clubhouse to give the manufacturers ample time to have the new kit ready for the start of next season.

Last season national company BuildBase were fortunate enough to win and were well-advertised throughout the season.

Around 120 companies entered last season, and many of them, although not winning the main prize, were lucky to win matchday or matchball sponsorship which are the back-up prizes awarded on the night.

The same prizes will be available this season along with the big one of being the main club sponsor.

Around 120 companies entered last season, and many of them, although not winning the main prize, were lucky to win matchday or matchball sponsorship which are the back-up prizes awarded on the night.

The club are always looking for new companies or people wanting to enter the draw, and at just £150 plus VAT it is an affordable way to get some good exposure for your business.

Anyone entering the draw on the night will have two tickets for the draw evening, where entertainment and a buffet will be on offer.

For further information on this event or any other sponsorship packages contact commercial manager Dave Robinson on 07876 497929 or davidrobinson61@hotmail.co.uk or Mia Harries on 07581 048651 or mia@brtfc.co.uk