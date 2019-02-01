What can Bognor expect when they host Tonbridge Angels?

Bognor will host Tonbridge Angels in the Bostik premier this Saturday at Nyewood Lane in what is a game between two of the form sides in the division.

Tonbridge sit in seventh place in the league table on 42 points after 26 games, with one game in hand on the six teams above. They have won 13 games, drawn three, and lost ten so far.

They have won their past three games and taken ten points out of the past 18 available.

The Kent-based side have collected 22 points away from home, from seven wins, one draw and four defeats, and have won more points away than at the Longmead Stadium, their home ground.

They have scored 36 league goals this season, which is the fewest out of the top ten teams in the division. The club’s top goalscorer is Alexander Reed, who has scored 11 goals this season under manager Steve McKimm.

Pompey give Rocks a striking boost

Flashback Friday - Games that ended in Rocks promotion

In the reverse fixture, an injury-time winner from Bognor’s Mason Walsh stole the three points for the Rocks, who won 2-1 on Saturday, October 13, against the then leaders.

Tonbridge Angels were formed in 1947 as Tonbridge. The highest level the Angels have played at is the Conference South, having been promoted to step two in 2012. They managed to stay up in their first season, but were relegated in their second season. Last season, they finished 11th in the Bostik premier.