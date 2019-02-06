Which Bognor team will turn up to take on in-form Merstham?

The Rocks head to Merstham for another Bostik premier test tonight - with their management wondering which Bognor team will turn up.

They've been very Jekyll and Hyde of late, with unexpected victories one week overshadowed by poor performances and soft goals conceded the next.

The Rocks are again stretched by injuries tonight and head to Surrey withouut Calvin Davies, Keaton wood, Gary Charman, Mason Walsh, Jimmy Wild and Theo Widdrington.

All are injured and Bognor are likely to have only three subs, although Pompey pair Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith are available.

Coach Robbie Blake feels it will be a harder game than Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Tonbridge.

Blake laments killer penalty decision

Rocks v Tonbridge - how it unfolded

He said: "No disrespect to Tonbridge but I think this will be a tougher game. Earlier in the season we beat Merstham 3-1 at home but we could have got beaten, they were a very good team.

"I said to Jack then I couldn’t see them struggling. They’re a good outfit and I think they’re the form team in the division.

“As for us, we don’t know which Bognor team will turn up - whether it will be the one that won at Tonbridge and at Worthing, or the one that lost at home to Tonbridge and Enfield. We’ll find out.”