Overton double wins Under-23 Shield for Chichester City - report and picture special

Overton scored two and could have had five to add to a tally of 20 goals in 10 games for the under-23s as he continued his rehabilitation from an ACL injury which has seen him absent for a year.

Chichester, with the wind behind them, played some attractive football throughout the half and took the lead in the 19th minute when a pass from Theo Bennetts was prodded home by Overton from close range. City increased their lead six minutes later when a right wing cross from Mercure found the head of an unmarked Overton, who finished easily.

Chichester had a good shout for a penalty when Pagham keeper Troy Sexton dived at the feet of Overton missing the ball and colliding with the forward, but the referee waved play on. It looked as though City would see out the half, but in the 43rd minute Pagham pulled a goal back. The ball was played through from midfield to Joe Bennett, who with an excellent first touch struck a ferocious shot into the far corner of the net.

In the second half, Pagham now with the wind behind them grew in confidence. They began to dominate large spells in the game, and City keeper Jacob Briggs had to be alert to a number of shots coming his way. But with Pagham chasing an equaliser, the chances of a counter-attack were high. In the final minute Sexton made an excellent double save from Overton and Leo King to keep Pagham in the game. But it was too late, the final whistle blew and Chichester City Under 23’s were crowned Supplementary Shield Champions.

City Manager Max Powell was delighted and said: “To say I’m proud of this group of players is an understatement. A whole year undefeated and playing some exceptional football along the way! A well-deserved break for everyone and then back strong again next season."

Chichester: Briggs, Farrier, Dellaud, Vucaj, Oakwell-Boulton, Wood, Mercure, Dunn, Overton, Bennetts, Alleyne, Subs: Carroll, Russell, Feist, King, Gaye. Pagham: Sexton, Fox, Hallett, M.Hambleton, Clarke, Barnes, Kelly, O.Hambleton, Radmore, Bennett, Davidson, Subs: Powell, Middleton, Webb, Gill, Andrews.

