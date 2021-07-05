Pagham back in action - but it's not an Abbey outcome

Football friendlies have begun in earnest

Playing with around half of last season’s first team regulars, they were on the backfoot from the start, conceding goals in the 13th, 22nd and 26th minutes. A fourth for Rangers was a bit harsh but duly arrived after a minute or so of the second half.

A spirited recovery came slowly from the Lions, helped by two low, hard hit strikes by Grant Radmore from the edge of the box in the 68th and 71st minutes. Unfortunately, a harshly given penalty to the home team seconds before the final whistle gave the final score of 6-2 a slightly unfair look.