Pagham beat Broadbridge Heath - report and picture gallery

Despite falling behind after just 4 minutes, Charlie Parmitter running straight through the Lions defence to slide the ball home, they fought back for the win. Pagham were still finding their feet and it would not have been a shock if the Bears had doubled their lead and they very nearly did.

The Lions soon settled, battling their way back into the game and Jack Langford scored his first goal for the club, showing real determination to slot home from close in. Langford doubled his tally after 39 minutes with a cool finish to an excellent pass from Jack Barnes.

Both sides huffed and puffed their way through the second half, but neither could add to the score. The Lions had a couple of presentable chances, but it was the Bears that ended the strongest and Pagham were relieved to hear the final whistle and claim their first points of the season.

Pagham: Connor Kelly, Ryan Hallett, Jack Barnes, Joe Clarke, Dylan Jelley, Jack Williamson, Callum Chalmers, Ross Edwards, Grant Radmore, Ollie Hambleton (Jamie Carroll), Jack Langford (Jake Heryet). Subs not used: Matt Hambleton, Ben Fox, George Bingham.

Action from Pagham's win over Broadbridge Heath at Nyetimber Lane / Picture: Roger Smith

