Pagham beaten by Bexhill ... report and picture gallery

Very little happened in a slow first half, but the Lions, who had seven first team players out for various reasons, had the best chance to score. On four minutes Ryan Morey jiggled his way into the box but his low shot went agonisingly wide of the far post.

The second period started much livelier although goal chances at either end were still rare events. The two teams took it in turns to dominate things and during one of these Pagham were twice unlucky not to open the scoring. New signing Lukas Micevicius smashed a hard shot in from the left wing only to see the Pirates keeper Dan Rose pull off a great save to push it over the bar.

A few minutes later, Micevicius was desperately unlucky as another shot from the left bounced off the bar and over. The game was settled on 75 minutes when a corner on the right was flicked on, and Jack Shonk scored at the far post with a spectacular overhead kick. Pagham failed to create much after that, and the points went east.

Pagham: Lewis Boughton, Nathan da Costa, Jack Barnes, Ross Edwards, Jack Williamson, Conor Geoghegan, Ryan Morey, Jack Barnes (Max Davies), George Bingham (Ollie Hambleton), Jack Langford, Ash Hawkes (Jake Heryet). Subs not used: George Bingham & Dylan Jelley. Sub not used: Dylan Jelley.

