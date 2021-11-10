Pagham exit Sussex Senior Cup at two-divisions-higher Horsham

Goalkeeper Lewis Boughton, pictured in action against AFC Uckfield Town, made a string of fine saves in Pagham's Sussex Senior Cup defeat at Horsham. Picture by Roger Smith

Poor finishing by the hosts and a string of fine saves by Boughton kept the score reasonable, but almost the entire game, from the first whistle to the last, was played in the Lions half.

Pagham did make the occasional chance on the break, Jack Langford bringing a good save from the Hornets' keeper and Joe Clarke having a 25-yard blast saved at the second attempt.

Horsham, having had a shot cleared off the line a minute before, took the lead on 12 minutes, the Lions defence failing to clear a corner and Shamir Fenelon scoring from close in.

Pagham kept the score to 1-0 until six minutes before half-time when an unmarked Danny Dudley converted a cross at the far post.

The second period started much the same as the first, and Horsham extended their lead after 56 minutes when a deflected shot fell at the feet of Charlie Hester-Cook who had an open goal to steer the ball into.

The Hornets didn’t make it four until 78 minutes when a shot saved by Boughton was headed in on the rebound by Jack Brivio.