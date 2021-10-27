Pagham make Sussex Senior Cup progress at expense of Arundel

Grant Radmore was on target for Pagham at Arundel / Picture: Roger Smith

Right from start the Lions got on top but wasted a couple of early chances. It was a real surprise when the referee awarded Arundel a disputed penalty for hand-ball in the 8th minute in one of Arundel’s rare attacks. Williams sent Lewis Boughton the wrong way to put the Mullets in front.

It took twenty minutes for Pagham to equalise, Grant Radmore finishing a good run and cross by Ryan Hallett. It was Radmore again on 39 minutes, drilling home a low 30 yard free-kick, before Jamie Carroll scored a third less than a minute later, collecting a pass from Jack Barnes and hitting his shot over the keeper and into the net.

The second half started in momentous fashion with Radmore planting the kick-off wide up the right-hand side. Max Davies collected the ball and hared along the touchline. Seconds later he cut inside and rifled his shot past the keeper for his first goal for the club. The whole move took approximately eight seconds from kick-off to goal! Chances came and went but the Lions could not hit the back of the net again and the scoring was completed by a disaster of a goal when a silly mistake allowed Hawkins to score a simple effort to briefly put Arundel back in the match but try as they might they could get no closer.

Coach Richie Hellen said after the game: "I thought we played tremendously well tonight, moved the ball quickly and controlled the game from start to finish. A night where players who’ve not been getting the minutes needed and a few coming back from injury. Good to see Ash Hawkes, Jamie Carroll back and Jazz Rance building a return with growing form. Chuffed with Radmore and Max Davies scoring goals and playing very well. In the hat and a good night out for us all."