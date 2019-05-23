Pagham name dates - and will play Hamble, Guildford, Selsey and Hayes

Pagham will be back in action in July / Picture by Roger Smith
Pagham FC will hold their 2019 annual meeting at their Nyetimber Lane ground next Thursday (May 30), starting at 7pm

All interested parties are invited.

Four pre-season friendlies have been arranged for the Lions ahead of another Southern Combination premier division.

They are as follows: Sat July 13, Hamble Club (A, 3pm, with an U23 game 1pm); Sat July 20, Guildford City (H, 3pm); Tue July 23, Selsey (H, 7.30pm); Sat July 27 AFC Hayes (H, 3pm with an U23 game 1pm).

