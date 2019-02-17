Pagham rue missed chances as they lose at Horsham YMCA

Pagham lost a totally unmemorable game at Gorings Mead on Saturday, although plenty who saw it would agree they deserved at least a point.

In a first half dominated by the home side, they scored the decisive goal when a half-cleared corner fell at the feet of YM striker Jack Hartley, who volleyed home from around 20 yards out with 25 minutes gone.

Pagham did manage a couple of decent attempts as they tried to clamber back into the game. Dan Simmonds bustled his way through the YM defence, but his hard shot was deflected for a corner and Scott Murfin fought his way through but could only shoot straight at ‘keeper Jeal. The half-time whistle blew with the Lions in the ascendancy but unable to force an equaliser.

The second half started as the first had ended with Pagham well on top, but still unable to get the ball in the net. It was, though, Horsham that had probably the best chance of the remainder of the match, when a low ball scorched along the goal line with two forward just unable to reach it.

Pagham were soon back on the attack and on 50 minutes Simmonds twice blasted wide from the edge of the box. Five minutes later and it was Murfin’s turn to try his luck but once again the shot was wide of the mark. Nine minutes later and it was Murfin again from distance, but it was wide once more.

Just after the hour mark, Harry Prisk got well up for a header only to see it cleared off the line and when Simmonds hit another shot high, wide and handsome into the trees behind the goal, Pagham knew that, as so many times lately, it was not going to be their day.

You can’t fault anyone for effort though, they couldn’t have done much more, but the team is just going through a patch where the ball won’t fall for them when it matters.

Pagham; Matthews, Williamson, Hands, R Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Chick (van Driel), Neighbour, Simmonds, Murfin (A Davidson), Prisk (Ashmore). Subs not used: Bingham, Selby.