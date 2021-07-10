Pagham v Chichester City - Dave Kew Trophy semi-final in pictures

Goals from Kaleem Haitham and Theo Bennetts plus an own goal won it for City, while in the other semi-final Worthing won 3-0 at Selsey. Photographer Roger Smith was at the Pagham-Chichester game and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst Observers, out every Thursday.