Pagham win at Eastbourne to continue fine SCFL start

Joe Clarke / Picture: Roger Smith

The Town pressed the Lions back for the first part of the game, but Pagham took a surprise lead on 13 minutes as Jack Langford outpaced the home side's defence and buried his shot passed the keeper. It was almost 2-0 20 minutes later as Chris Winterton in the Town goal somehow managed to get his hand to a Joe Clarke header.

It was Lewis Boughton’s turn to shine a few minutes later as the Lions goalie pulled out a terrific one-on-one save at the other end. With Pagham looking to hold out for half-time, they scored a tremendous goal right on 45 minutes. Clarke took a lovely pass from Ross Edwards in his stride and smashed his shot under Winterton from the edge of the box.

The second half started with Pagham bossing the game and they took a commanding 3-0 lead when Clarke was brought down rounding the keeper three minutes in and Langford sent him the wrong way from the spot. That was the end of the scoring but only due to both keepers who made a series of excellent saves. Both Grant Radford and Jamie Carroll almost made it four for the Lions, but the noise coming from their dressing room at the end suggested the players were quite happy with the result.

Pagham are second of the SCFL premier - behind Littlehampton - and host Alfold on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Rich Hellen said: "In the first four games we conceded 11 goals - in the next 10 only three have gone past us, that’s the biggest difference. Today was our best performance of the season and to come here and win so convincingly is impressive. We are five points better off than last season so let's hope we can continue this form."